Business has key role lifting virus curbs

The Business Council of Australia warns the community must have confidence in how the COVID-19 restrictions are safely eased otherwise the social and economic benefits will not be realised.

The council's chief executive Jennifer Westacott says business will play a crucial part in returning greater freedoms to Australians.

"We all recognise that in the long run there can be no trade-off between health, social and economic recovery - our strategy must deliver on all fronts, or it will fail," Ms Westacott said on Monday.

"The business community stands side by side with state and federal governments to safely re-open our nation by providing safe workplaces for employees, customers, and suppliers."

The council's new strategy touches on three areas:

- keeping employees, customers, and suppliers safe through enhanced workplace safety standards

- rebuilding confidence by continuing partnerships between governments, unions and industry

- transitioning economic assistance from 'life-support' to 'acceleration'.

"The community must have confidence in how restrictions are safely eased otherwise the social and economic benefits will not be realised," Ms Westacott said.

The council's president Tim Reed said confidence in a safe re-opening of the economy will be further boosted by mass testing and the adoption of opt-in technology, such as mobile apps to assist with contact tracing to minimise further outbreaks of the virus.

Any technology would need to be community driven, have strict independent governance, privacy safeguards and an expiry date," Mr Reed said.

The Morrison government has said its voluntary Covid tracker app will be available to download on mobile phones in the next week or two.