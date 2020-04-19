National

One positive in Tas aged care virus tests

By AAP Newswire

The North West Private Hospital in Tasmania. - AAP

A resident at a Tasmanian aged care home has tested positive for coronavirus after an infected healthcare worker prompted hundreds of tests across three facilities.

The result comes as Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein urged people not to become complacent in following measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

About 500 people from East Devonport's Melaleuca Nursing Home, Ulverstone's Eliza Purton Home and Coroneagh Park in Penguin were tested on Friday after a healthcare worker who had done shifts at the facilities tested positive for the virus.

Mr Gutwein confirmed on Sunday a 79-year-old woman from the Melaleuca Nursing Home is the only person whose test has come back positive.

She has been transferred to Launceston Hospital for care.

The woman is one of seven new Tasmanian cases confirmed on Sunday, with the other six based in the North West.

The fresh cases have brought the state's total to 191.

The premier says measures aimed at controlling the virus on the North West coast appear to be working, but stresses now isn't the time for people to take their foot off the pedal.

"We all need to remain disciplined, we need to ensure that we follow the rules and that we do everything that we can," he said.

"Now is not the time to relax or become complacent."

About 40 defence and seven civilian medical professionals are set to help run the North West Regional Hospital after staff were sent home for two weeks to quarantine following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The defence deployment follows a request from the Tasmanian government, the federal government confirmed on Sunday.

A woman who has been in quarantine at the West Point Casino in Hobart was charged on Sunday with repeatedly breaching restrictions.

Police were called to the facility on Saturday morning after the woman had persistently left her room to smoke in contravention of safety requirements and was allegedly abusive to staff.

The 57-year-old was warned she would be arrested if there were other breaches, with police doing just that when they returned to the facility upon reports of her not following directions on Sunday.

She has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with the directions of the Director of Public Health and bailed to return to her room to continue her quarantine.

"This is unacceptable behaviour," Inspector Rebecca Davis said in a statement.

