‘Foul play’ in disappearance of Vic man

By AAP Newswire

Jacob Horton - AAP

A man who went missing at Victoria's Mornington Peninsula last year is now believed to have encountered "foul play", with his family stressing they want to find him whether he's dead or alive.

Safety Beach man Jacob Horton, 28, was last seen leaving a home at Drum Close in Frankston on June 27, 2019.

Victoria Police Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said he didn't have a car or phone with him at the time.

But he is believed to have left the property with someone else in a car bound for Rosebud, before coming into trouble.

"Our strong belief is that unfortunately Jacob met with foul play on that night," Det Insp Stamper told reporters on Sunday.

Mr Horton had been involved in the local drug scene and low-level crime, and was often couch-surfing in the lead up his death.

Police are urging anyone with information on his disappearance to come forward, but particularly want to speak with others in the drug scene.

"It's a very difficult and complex area of the community to get into, when you start talking about people who are involved in drugs and crime. Clearly, police aren't their...favourite port of call," Det Insp Stamper said.

"CrimeStoppers is an avenue that you can utilise, you don't need to leave your name or address."

Mr Horton's father Michael said his son had started using marijuana at 15 before eventually using ice in the years leading up to 2019.

He said his son didn't deserve to be killed that his family just wants him back.

"It's enormously important to have Jacob back, whether he be dead or alive, doesn't make any difference. We'd just rather have him back."

The missing man's phone was obtained by police that day and they have released a fresh photo they believe was taken that morning.

They are particularly keen to know who he left the home in Frankston with and exactly where he was headed, to build on the account given by those he had visited at the property.

Det Insp Stamper said such cases can leave families with a "torturous grief" that doesn't end until their loved one is found.

"We won't give in, we'll keep going," he said.

