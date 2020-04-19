National

Nursing home, ship behind newest NSW cases

By AAP Newswire

A general view of Anglicares Newmarch House. - AAP

1 of 1

Nine of the latest 21 COVID-19 cases in NSW are from the same nursing home where a 93-year-old man died on Saturday, NSW Health has confirmed.

Three more staff and six more residents of Anglicare's Newmarch House have tested positive, taking to 39 the total cases at the aged care home in western Sydney.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said there was an "an extensive intervention in place" at the aged care home but said the most recently reported cases were likely infected many days ago.

"We can't change those cases," she told reporters on Sunday.

"Our aim is to provide high-quality care to the residents, manage and support the workers and support their loved ones.

"There's nothing we can do around preventing those cases and I think this extensive testing has identified the cases early.

"Now we need to stop the spread."

More than a quarter of the 102 residents are now infected while 13 staff have also tested positive.

A 93-year-old Newmarch resident on Saturday morning became the 29th death in NSW, where cases have now reached 2957 cases.

Nine more crew members of the Ruby Princess cruise ship have tested positive in the past day, taking the total crew infected to 171.

The ship remains docked at Port Kembla, where it's likely to stay until next week.

The government remains under fire for its handling of the saga and a NSW Police investigation is underway after 2647 passengers were allowed to disembark at Sydney Harbour on March 19.

Meanwhile, the NSW government has extended its $5000 on-the-spot fine for spitting and coughing on NSW health workers to include all workers.

The retail workers' union said its members had "borne the brunt of a huge upsurge in customer abuse" during the pandemic.

"The reports of supermarket and other retail workers being coughed and spat on over the past weeks are becoming disturbingly common," Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association NSW/ACT Secretary Bernie Smith said in a statement on Sunday.

"These are our neighbours stocking our shelves and manning our cash registers.

"They are also your friends' sons and daughters, and your colleagues' partner or parent.

"Sometimes we've all just got to step back and remember that we're all in this together."

The Berejiklian government also announced on Sunday it was pumping $25 million into fast-tracking statewide coronavirus research and clinical trials and $14 million into its small business advisory program Business Connect.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton News Home Time Fun Time

Indoor rock climbing competitions, family fishing trips with a twist and backyard camping - Shepparton locals have done it all this week! Check out what some people in the region have been up to

Shepparton News
News

bride and groom magazine out tomorrow

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to weddings as we know them; couples have been left with little choice but to postpone, and the industry has been left shaken. But love is not cancelled, and couples and businesses alike are finding innovative...

Shepparton News
News

Greater Shepparton parents of children with special needs adjust to remote schooling

Every time Shepparton’s Josh Symes, 15, asks why he can’t go to school or see his friends, his mum Sandy pulls out a picture book. The pages of this book, provided by his school, tell the story of COVID-19. Explaining simply what is still - to...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW aged care worker, resident get virus

A western Sydney aged care worker who went to work for six days while she was sick has tested positive to COVID-19, with a resident also testing positive.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire