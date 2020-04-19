Nursing home, ship behind newest NSW cases

Nine of the latest 21 COVID-19 cases in NSW are from the same nursing home where a 93-year-old man died on Saturday, NSW Health has confirmed.

Three more staff and six more residents of Anglicare's Newmarch House have tested positive, taking to 39 the total cases at the aged care home in western Sydney.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said there was an "an extensive intervention in place" at the aged care home but said the most recently reported cases were likely infected many days ago.

"We can't change those cases," she told reporters on Sunday.

"Our aim is to provide high-quality care to the residents, manage and support the workers and support their loved ones.

"There's nothing we can do around preventing those cases and I think this extensive testing has identified the cases early.

"Now we need to stop the spread."

More than a quarter of the 102 residents are now infected while 13 staff have also tested positive.

A 93-year-old Newmarch resident on Saturday morning became the 29th death in NSW, where cases have now reached 2957 cases.

Nine more crew members of the Ruby Princess cruise ship have tested positive in the past day, taking the total crew infected to 171.

The ship remains docked at Port Kembla, where it's likely to stay until next week.

The government remains under fire for its handling of the saga and a NSW Police investigation is underway after 2647 passengers were allowed to disembark at Sydney Harbour on March 19.

Meanwhile, the NSW government has extended its $5000 on-the-spot fine for spitting and coughing on NSW health workers to include all workers.

The retail workers' union said its members had "borne the brunt of a huge upsurge in customer abuse" during the pandemic.

"The reports of supermarket and other retail workers being coughed and spat on over the past weeks are becoming disturbingly common," Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association NSW/ACT Secretary Bernie Smith said in a statement on Sunday.

"These are our neighbours stocking our shelves and manning our cash registers.

"They are also your friends' sons and daughters, and your colleagues' partner or parent.

"Sometimes we've all just got to step back and remember that we're all in this together."

The Berejiklian government also announced on Sunday it was pumping $25 million into fast-tracking statewide coronavirus research and clinical trials and $14 million into its small business advisory program Business Connect.