National

NSW stops yacht carrying large drug haul

By AAP Newswire

a yacht seized by police off the coast of Lake Macquarie in NSW - AAP

1 of 1

A yacht packed with hundreds of kilograms of suspected methamphetamine has been stopped off the coast of NSW.

A New Zealand man and a UK-South African man will appear in a Sydney court on Sunday after the boat was intercepted by NSW Police in waters off Lake Macquarie.

The yacht was brought to Balmain, where the drugs will be unloaded and the full volume of the importation will become known, Australian Federal Police said on Sunday.

The seizure came after an investigation including members of the AFP, NSW Police, Border Force and authorities in the United Kingdom and New Caledonia.

Further details will be revealed when police address the media on Sunday.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton News Home Time Fun Time

Indoor rock climbing competitions, family fishing trips with a twist and backyard camping - Shepparton locals have done it all this week! Check out what some people in the region have been up to

Shepparton News
News

bride and groom magazine out tomorrow

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to weddings as we know them; couples have been left with little choice but to postpone, and the industry has been left shaken. But love is not cancelled, and couples and businesses alike are finding innovative...

Shepparton News
News

Greater Shepparton parents of children with special needs adjust to remote schooling

Every time Shepparton’s Josh Symes, 15, asks why he can’t go to school or see his friends, his mum Sandy pulls out a picture book. The pages of this book, provided by his school, tell the story of COVID-19. Explaining simply what is still - to...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW aged care worker, resident get virus

A western Sydney aged care worker who went to work for six days while she was sick has tested positive to COVID-19, with a resident also testing positive.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire