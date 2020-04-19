National

Efforts continue to bring Australians home

By AAP Newswire

Australians evacuated from South America due to the coronavirus - AAP

1 of 1

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says the federal government continues to work with the Qantas, Virgin Australia and foreign airlines to bring home Australians stranded in various parts of the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said there are about 11,000 Australians scattered around the world.

"It doesn't mean that all of the people wish to return to Australia and many of them are long-term residents of the countries in which they're located," she told ABC television's Insiders program on Sunday.

She said about 300,000 people have returned to Australia since March 13, a significant number of those from more than 50 cruise ships.

She said three flights from the Philippines returned to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane on Sunday, in what she described as a "mammoth effort".

That required 12 sweeper flights from around the Philippines to bring people to Manila to be able to board the flights through a "very, very stressful, high pressure lockdown environment".

"I'm very glad to see that. But there is more to do," she said.

She said there has also been a number of flights from India, supported by the High Commission there.

"We are also very focused on making sure that every single Australian who needs an application to leave India has that facilitated by the High Commission," she said.

The government is in discussions with a number of airlines to identify flights in Argentina and South Africa as well.

"We are using multiple mechanisms to return Australians to Australia," she said..

"We still encourage Australians to take those flights now, and we are using every means at our disposal to support Australians who are in some of the most difficult places to return."

