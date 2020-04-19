COVID-19 claims life of sixth Queenslander

The Queensland government is warning that the restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place, as a sixth person from the state died from the virus.

The 83-year-old man died while quarantining in Sydney after he was a passenger on the Celebrity Eclipse.

The total number of people in Queensland diagnosed with COVID-19 since the crisis started is 1019, with five additional cases confirmed on Sunday.

The Palaszczuk government warns there will be no early end to the state's lockdown restrictions for fear it could lead to a spike in infections.

Border checkpoints will also remain in place with a warning they could be tightened even further.

Police have stopped about 94,000 vehicles at the state's borders, turning around more than 1600 since March 27.

Officers also continue to hand out fines to people flouting COVID-19 restrictions with 73 infringements issued on Friday night and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Queensland government announced it had offered $200 million to help rescue Virgin Australia.

The cash-strapped airline suspended trading in its shares to continue talks on financial aid and restructuring after its request to the Australian government for $1.4 billion in loans was rejected.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said it is important Australia continues to have two airlines to support tourism, jobs and regional investment

Mr Dick called on the Morrison government to also step in and provide help.