Opening schools would spread virus:Andrews

The sheer number of people roaming around Victoria if the state's schools were opened during the coronavirus pandemic is why Premier Daniel Andrews is so adamant about keeping them closed.

He says having a million students roaming around the Victorian community, as well as 100,000 parents doing pick-ups and drop offs at the school gates and tens of thousands of teachers attending school is not consistent with the national message to stay at home to protect the health system.