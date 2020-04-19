National

Opening schools would spread virus:Andrews

By AAP Newswire

The sheer number of people roaming around Victoria if the state's schools were opened during the coronavirus pandemic is why Premier Daniel Andrews is so adamant about keeping them closed.

He says having a million students roaming around the Victorian community, as well as 100,000 parents doing pick-ups and drop offs at the school gates and tens of thousands of teachers attending school is not consistent with the national message to stay at home to protect the health system.

"Nor does does it achieve anything other than spreading this virus," Mr Andrews told Sky News on Sunday.

"It's perfectly fine to send your kinds to school if you can't have them learning from home, but if you can have the kids learning from home they must learn from home."

He expects the present school arrangements to remain in place for the whole of term two.

"If that were to change, if we're to continue to see very stable (COVID-19 case) numbers , if we continue to see this progress we are seeing, we would always reserve the right to look at those arrangements," he said.

