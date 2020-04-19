Vic cases will fluctuate but stay vigilant

Another Victorian has died as a result of coronavirus, but Premier Daniel Andrews says the government's hardline strategy will remain in place, despite the number of new cases staying relatively low.

A man in his 80s died in hospital, taking the state's toll to 15. Nine new cases have also been confirmed after 17 new cases reported on Saturday.

"These numbers do jump around a little bit, but the increases are small ... the strategy's working," Mr Andrews told Sky News Sunday Agenda.

Despite the improving situation, he said there would be no easing of social distancing restrictions and the plea for people to stay at home.

"We need to stay the course. It's frustrating, but it's certainly less frustrating than if you look at what happened in northwest Tasmania last week," he said, referring to a new cluster outbreak in the town of Burnie.

"This can get away from you very, very rapidly."

He reinforced that classrooms would remain closed for the majority of school children.

Seven of the new cases are Greg Mortimer cruise ship passengers flown in recently on a flight from Uruguay.

Since the state broadened the COVID-19 testing criteria, testing rates have risen, with thousands more being assessed in the last day or two.

The state of emergency in Victoria is due to expire on May 11 and authorities will set about removing social distancing restrictions in a "very thoughtful and careful way", Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Saturday.

Mass gatherings including sporting events and concerts may not happen until next year.

Anyone with symptoms of a new fever, chills or breathing problems - specifically a cough, sore throat or shortness of breath - can now be tested for COVID-19.