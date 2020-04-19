National

More flu vaccines helps Aust health system

By AAP Newswire

A member of the public receives a flu shot.

Flu vaccine manufacturing is being ramped up this season in the hope higher public immunity to influenza will free up hospitals to focus on coronavirus.

Melbourne manufacturer Seqirus has partnered with the federal government to make an additional two million influenza vaccines for the 2020 flu season, with nine million vaccines in total to be distributed across the country.

The company says there is already strong early demand for flu vaccines.

"This is a positive trend, because we know that flu vaccination programs will be more important than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Seqirus executive director Danielle Dowell said.

The additional vaccines will be available through GP clinics, pharmacies and immunisation providers.

