National

Blanche D’Alpuget diagnosed with cancer

By AAP Newswire

Blanche d'Alpuget wife of former PM Bob Hawke. - AAP

1 of 1

Blanche D'Alpuget, the widow of former prime minister Bob Hawke, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 76-year-old found a lump on her breast about six weeks ago and is now undergoing chemotherapy to fight the disease, The Daily Telegraph reports.

She found the lump by accident.

The author and biographer is the second wife of Mr Hawke, who died last year aged 89.

She produced two biographical works about the former prime minister in 1982 and 2010 respectively, with a re-released compilation coming out after Hawke's passing last year.

Ms D'Alpuget is the author of nine other books including novels and essays.

Her non-fiction work 'On Lust and Longing' details her second meeting with Hawke in 1976 when the two decided to become lovers.

They married in 1995 after Hawke and his first wife Hazel Hawke announced their separation several years earlier.

Latest articles

Sport

Mathoura Diary: Congratulations for help in limiting the spread

● ● ●

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

NSW should release water: Senator

The NSW Government could declare a “five or six percent allocation” for Murray General Security licence holders, simply by releasing some of its reserves. Local Senator Perin Davey says New South Wales is currently holding back more water for...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Deputy vows to lead fight

If a water allocation is not found for district farmers people ‘‘will rise in the streets of Deniliquin with pitchforks’’. And the Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who has made this claim, says he will be ‘‘at the front of the line with my...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Police visit Pell seminary after threats

NSW Police have attended the seminary Cardinal George Pell is staying at in Sydney after he received online threats following his release from prison.

AAP Newswire