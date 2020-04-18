National

Tas records eighth death from coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

The North West Private Hospital is seen closed in Burnie. - AAP

A man in his 70s is the latest coronavirus death in Tasmania, bringing the state's toll to eight.

The 74-year-old man was in the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie, the state's Premier Peter Gutwein said on Saturday.

"Eight deaths are eight deaths too many. And unfortunately there will be more. We need to ready ourselves for that," he said.

It comes after a 72-year-old man died on Friday from the virus.

"We confirmed four new cases of coronavirus, all were related to the northwest of the state," Mr Gutwein said.

He said they were seeing two very different situations in the state with the northwest experiencing an outbreak of the virus.

"We have to work very hard to contain and get on top of and we are taking every measure that we can," Mr Gutwein said.

Two of those were healthcare workers and one was a former patient, he said.

He said police intercepted 700 vehicles in the northwest and the "vast majority" of people were doing the right thing.

But police would continue stopping vehicles, he said.

There were also 68 Tasmanians that had been released from hospital after they recovered from the virus, the state's health minister Sarah Courtney said.

She also said testing capacity for coronavirus would increase three-fold in the weeks ahead.

The rise in cases brings the state's total number of cases to 184.

