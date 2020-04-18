National

NSW Premier considers rostered school days

By AAP Newswire

A general view of Anglicares Newmarch House in Western Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

The NSW premier is looking into a rostering system for schools to return to face-to-face learning as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state continues to remain low.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said more school students would be back in classrooms from the third week of term two on May 11, with children to stagger the days they attend school.

Meanwhile, testing at Anglicare's Newmarch House in Caddens in western Sydney will ramp up after 29 people connected with the facility were confirmed to have COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases linked to the aged care home are expected to increase after a worker attended the facility for six consecutive days with mild symptoms before testing positive.

Of those cases, three are overseas-acquired and at least 20 are contacts of the female employee who attended work with a sore throat.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said aged care workers needed to take extra care because COVID-19 was highly contagious in institutional settings such as nursing homes.

Most cases at Newmarch House, which has 96 residents, remain mild and Anglicare says they are being cared for by a specially-trained team.

Meanwhile, more than 5600 people will be sent online questionnaires in relation to the Ruby Princess cruise ship debacle.

The survey, which makes up one of NSW Police's largest-ever investigations, includes questions about who passengers travelled with, offshore trips and medical treatment.

There are 153 crew aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while at least 13 crew members have been evacuated to NSW hospitals.

The state's total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 2926, after 29 new cases were confirmed on Friday.

A seven-week-old baby boy was among the new cases.

Latest articles

National

Labor senator had guests at Airbnb: report

Senator Deborah O’Neill says future bookings for her NSW coastal home have been cancelled, amid a report that guests stayed there.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW Premier considers rostered school days

A rostering system could be put into place in NSW schools as the NSW premier looks into ramping up face-to-face learning from May in the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Cases are low but threat is still real

As COVID-19 cases continue to drop, authorities urge Victorians to abide by stage three restrictions which will be in place for another four weeks.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire