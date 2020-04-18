National

Cases are low but threat is still real

By AAP Newswire

A mother plays tennis with her daughter on her street. - AAP

With Victorians being told they are to stay on current restrictions for another four weeks until May 11, authorities are pushing for sustained vigilance and obedience.

The one new coronavirus case announced on Friday prompted Premier Daniel Andrews to keep the pressure on Victorians not to flout isolation because the threat of the virus is decreasing.

Expanded testing criteria for COVID-19 means anyone with symptoms of a new fever, chills or breathing problems, specifically a cough, sore throat or shortness of breath, can now be tested.

There are currently 1302 confirmed cases in Victoria with 32 patients in hospital, including 13 in intensive care.

Police continue to check homes and will hand out fines to those having social gatherings.

