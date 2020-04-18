National

Plagued Artania ship to set sail from WA

By AAP Newswire

The cruise ship Artania. - AAP

The plagued Artania cruise ship is set to finally depart Western Australia despite the death of another crew member who tested positive to coronavirus.

A 42-year-old crewman from the Philippines died in a Perth hospital on Thursday, taking the state's toll to seven.

But the Artania's captain, Morten Hansen, has confirmed the German liner remains on track to leave on Saturday in line with an Australian Border Force directive.

The ship has been docked in Fremantle with crew onboard for more than three weeks, having secured an additional 14-day quarantine period.

A total of 79 crew and passengers from the Artania have tested positive to coronavirus in WA.

Mr Hansen said the ship was due to depart at 1pm local time on Saturday.

"We still have a lot of small things to do before we set sail ... we're waiting for some fresh provisions, water and a couple of other things," he told 6PR radio.

"(But) I think we can keep the time frame without any problem."

Mr Hansen said the crew member had been with the company since 2006 and most recently served as a motorman, describing his death as "heartbreaking".

Two other people from the Artania died last week, one a passenger aged in his 70s and the other a 69-year-old crewman.

Some 219 of WA's 541 cases have been among people linked to cruise ships.

