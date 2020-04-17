Hunt slammed for federal thalidomide delay

Thalidomide survivor Lisa McManus has labelled the federal health minister "without heart, conscience or morality" after receiving word the government's official response to a 2019 Senate inquiry could be delayed beyond October.

Ms McManus was on Friday informed during a phone meeting with a Health Department representative that Greg Hunt had not yet scheduled a date to respond to the Senate committee report issued in March 2019.

The inquiry, which heard evidence of thalidomide leaving some people with malformed limbs, progressively worsening health outcomes and severe pain, concluded the Australian government had a responsibility to support survivors.

But Ms McManus and other survivors "still have nothing" more than a year on, with the health department indicating a response could be pushed beyond the October budget.

"We are gutted and extremely disappointed," Ms McManus told AAP on Friday.

"(Mr Hunt's) behaviour is cruel ... without heart, conscience or morality.

"Despite recent reassurances from the health department that regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic the government was still working towards a response, we still have nothing."

Ms McManus said she was informed the health department was "totally unable to give any indication when the response will be" despite earlier assurances it would occur in April.

"While it was painful to hear, it wasn't surprising, because this is what we've dealt with for three years," she said. "But it shouldn't have to be this hard."

The 57-year-old Bendigo local said others among the 125 Australian thalidomide survivors told her their daily struggles had increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This pandemic is an added weight on their already heavy shoulders," Ms McManus said.

"We have survivors or victims of thalidomide who are suicidal because this has been going on for so long and they don't believe there is any light on the horizon or hope for them."

The mother-of-two said she was grateful to have a "loving and supportive" husband, Andrew, who could buy groceries for her during the pandemic.

But Ms McManus said she felt especially concerned for thalidomide survivors and other people with disabilities who did not have the same support.

"Our mental and physical health is quite fragile at the best of times," Ms McManus said.

"This, on top of their already exacerbated, failing health, is quite a concern. And I know lots of people with disabilities feel the same."

When thalidomide was in 1961 linked to birth defects, neither state governments nor the federal government took swift action to ban its importation or sale.

Unlike other countries, no efforts were made to recall and destroy the product, marketed in the late 1950s for anxiety, insomnia and morning sickness.

The 2019 Senate inquiry found about 20 per cent of Australia's thalidomide survivors may not have been affected had the government acted more quickly.

Ms McManus said she last spoke directly to Mr Hunt in September 2019.

The Health Department has been contacted for comment.

