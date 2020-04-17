Ex-union boss, NSW MP retrial a year away

5370537724001

The retrial of former NSW mining minister Ian Macdonald and former union boss John Maitland on corruption charges will likely not start until July 2021, more than two years after an appeal court overturned their convictions.

Macdonald, a former NSW Labor powerbroker, and Maitland, a 74-year-old former national secretary of the powerful CFMEU, are accused of being involved in the awarding of a mining licence in 2008 to a company chaired by Maitland.