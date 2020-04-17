National

Seventh Tas virus death, national toll 64

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS - AAP

Tasmania has recorded its seventh coronavirus death, taking the national COVID-19 toll to 64.

The 72-year-old man died on Friday morning at the Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe in the state's northwest.

"This is another sad reminder that this disease takes lives, and we must do everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus," Premier Peter Gutwein said in a statement.

"I again ask Tasmanians to work with us, do the right thing, stay home and save lives."

Tasmania has increased policing of social restrictions and upped virus testing in the northwest, where an outbreak has forced the closure of two hospitals in Burnie.

All residents and staff at three nursing homes in the region are being tested after it was revealed a COVID-19-positive healthcare worker had shifts at the facilities.

Almost 100 of the state's 180 virus cases are linked to the hospital outbreak, including 60 workers.

The state's sixth death on Tuesday, a 91-year-old woman, was also a patient at the Mersey Community Hospital.

