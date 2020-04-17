National

Anaesthetists want cautious surgery return

By AAP Newswire

Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown, Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

Anaesthetists say easing elective surgery measures must be done with caution.

To help hospitals deal with coronavirus cases, elective surgeries, other than the most urgent procedures, have been put on hold.

All category three and most category two surgeries were suspended from last month.

But national cabinet will discuss an easing of the restrictions when it meets on Tuesday.

The Australian Society of Anaesthetists says any lifting of measures must be done with caution so the hard work of social distancing isn't undone.

It suggests patients should have to undergo 14 days of quarantine before a surgery.

"We understand that people will be keen to have surgery and do not want to prolong any unnecessary delays but we do want surgery to proceed safely for individuals, their families and for healthcare workers," ASA president Suzi Nou said.

"We do not encourage elective surgery be performed unless the health service has completed scenario planning for COVID-19 patients and that all relevant staff have adequate supply of PPE and are proficient in its use.

"Only once these issues have been addressed should we consider performing elective surgery that cannot be safely deferred until the pandemic is over."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says strict social distancing measures will remain in place for at least another four weeks, while critical benchmarks are met.

This includes a broader testing regime, better contact tracing through a mobile phone app and a greater capacity to respond to local outbreaks.

Latest articles

News

Youth arrested following Tatura Retirement Village burglaries

The residents of a Tatura retirement village can rest easy after a teenager accused of a string of aggravated burglaries at the village was arrested. Police Operation Greenery kicked off earlier this year following a string of aggravated burglaries...

Liz Mellino
News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

$140k to fund Shepparton prostate cancer specialist nurse for another year

Prostate cancer specialist nurses will continue to service the Goulburn Valley despite Shepparton’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch not going ahead this year.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire