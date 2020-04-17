National

Perth quarantine after fruit fly outbreak

Some of Perth's most affluent suburbs have been placed in quarantine but it has nothing to do with coronavirus.

An outbreak of the destructive Queensland fruit fly has prompted the West Australian government to set up a quarantine zone in Dalkeith and parts of Claremont and Nedlands to stop the spread of the pest, which is not established in the state.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has boosted surveillance, with more than 300 lure traps, and is using an organic insecticide.

Residents near areas where the pest has been detected have been asked to remove anything that can provide a breeding ground such as citrus, stone fruit, olives, tomatoes, chillies and capsicums.

Agriculture and food minister Alannah MacTiernan said the aim was to protect the fruit and vegetable industries, which are worth about $1 billion a year.

"We acknowledge that measures such as removing backyard fruit and fruiting vegetables will be tough for residents in affected areas but we need to act quickly and decisively to minimise further loss," she said.

"If we don't undertake these strong measures now to eradicate this pest, we place future production at risk - not only for our commercial growers but also for Perth residents wanting to grow fruit and fruiting vegetables in their garden.

"The department understands this response needs to be exercised in a way that will not contribute to the risk of COVID-19 spread in the local community and will be taking measures to ensure this."

