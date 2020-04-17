National

Pilot hurt in PNG crash gets $5.6m damages

By AAP Newswire

The pilot of a helicopter that crashed in Papua New Guinea, killing three passengers, will be paid millions of dollars in damages.

Bruce Towers, 69, was left with complete paralysis of his lower limbs and partial paralysis of the upper limbs after the helicopter he was piloting crashed on April 20, 2006.

Mr Towers was ferrying mine workers to a camp when the helicopter became enveloped in fog so thick he couldn't see the ground as he tried to land.

He tried to keep the aircraft under control, but it hit a tree and crashed.

He said in 2016 that cloud could form quicker in the late afternoon in the mountains where the crash occurred than almost anywhere else in the world.

"The helicopter was not flown into a visible, pre-existing cloud," he said.

"Rather, cloud formed with out of the ordinary speed in the air through which the helicopter was flying, surrounding the helicopter, as if instantaneously."

Queensland Supreme Court Justice James Henry previously found aviation company Hevilift was liable for damages.

Justice Henry this week ordered Hevilift to pay Mr Towers $5.6 million in damages.

