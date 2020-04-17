‘Cloud brightening’ trialled to cool Reef

Scientists have blasted trillions of tiny ocean salt crystals into the air over the Great Barrier Reef in a bid to save its coral from further bleaching.

Bleaching has swept across all three regions of the world's largest coral reef system for the first time.

From the back of a barge off the coast of Townsville, Australian researchers are now testing if spraying atomised seawater to mix with low lying clouds could cool waters and stop further bleaching.

The idea is the droplets churned out from a turbine on the back of the vessel will evaporate and leave behind nano-sized sea salt crystals.

They act as seeds for cloud droplets, brightening existing cloud and reflecting sunlight away from the reef waters when heat stress is at its maximum.

"In the future, this technology might be able to be applied over the Great Barrier Reef to reduce the severity of coral bleaching during marine heat waves, cooling and shading the corals below," Southern Cross University Senior Lecturer Dr Daniel Harrison said.

The concept is called 'Cloud Brightening', and a trial was carried out between two vessels near Broadhurst Reef, using a prototype cloud brightening machine.

"We tested the hypothesis at one-tenth of the scale we're aiming for, using a drone in the atmosphere and a sampling vessel 5km away on the sea surface," Dr Harrison added.

"We can successfully create hundreds of trillion of these sea salt crystals per second which float up into the atmosphere to bolster the reflectivity of the existing clouds."

Researchers will return for a second trial next year, with plans to test the technology at three times the size.

Over the next four years, researchers from various institutions will explore if the project carries environmental risks, such as whether the technology could alter rainfall patterns over the ocean or land.

Usop Drahm, a Traditional Owner of Manduburra who joined the expedition, acknowledged that the method is chemical free and relies on natural processes.

It is among a number of projects being funded by the Queensland and federal governments.