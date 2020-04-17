National

Finks bikie loses bail bid over shooting

By AAP Newswire

A patched Finks bikie accused of shooting a rival club member in a suburban Melbourne street has had his bail bid rejected.

Sione Hokafonu is charged with the attempted murder of Mongols bikie Rocco Curra, who was shot four times in the head and chest while sitting in a car last year.

The 26-year-old's bid for bail was rejected in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

"Given the circumstances of this particular case and the allegations and the seriousness of them, there are no conditions that ameliorate risk," magistrate Tara Hartnett said in refusing bail.

She said it was a serious example of attempted murder.

The victim had emergency surgery to remove one of the bullets from his brain after the August 1 shooting at Bulleen.

Hokafonu is one of two alleged shooters.

One of the weapons allegedly used in the near-fatal shooting was found at Holafonu's home, the court had been told earlier.

The shooting was allegedly an act of retribution by the Finks bikies stemming from an incident at a Fountain Gate bar in July, where a man wearing a Mongols gang jumper damaged a television.

The accused shooter's lawyer had previously told the court the issue of delays caused by the coronavirus should be taken into account.

Hokafonu also did not try and flee despite taking overseas holidays during investigations into the alleged crime.

But Ms Hartnett found time spent on remand would not exceed a prison sentence and bail was refused.

He is expected to appear in court next month.

