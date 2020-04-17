Morrison rules out coronavirus repair levy

National
Morrison rules out coronavirus repair levyBy AAP Newswire
Scott Morrison has ruled out introducing a coronavirus levy to help repair the national budget after the pandemic.
The prime minister has also talked down the prospect of new or increased taxes to get the economy humming again.
"Increasing taxes doesn't always grow the economy," he told 3AW radio on Friday.
Mr Morrison said the Australian economy was taking its biggest hit since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
He described the Global Financial Crisis as an entree compared to COVID-19.
"This thing is going to hit us like a truck," the prime minister said.
"We need to ensure that on the other side of that, and through it, we are doing everything we can to ensure the recovery is as strong as possible."