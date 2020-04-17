National

Morrison rules out coronavirus repair levy

By AAP Newswire

PM Scott Morrison. - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison has ruled out introducing a coronavirus levy to help repair the national budget after the pandemic.

The prime minister has also talked down the prospect of new or increased taxes to get the economy humming again.

"Increasing taxes doesn't always grow the economy," he told 3AW radio on Friday.

Mr Morrison said the Australian economy was taking its biggest hit since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

He described the Global Financial Crisis as an entree compared to COVID-19.

"This thing is going to hit us like a truck," the prime minister said.

"We need to ensure that on the other side of that, and through it, we are doing everything we can to ensure the recovery is as strong as possible."

Latest articles

News

GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital has not yet confirmed the position of the staff member. A spokesperson said the staff member was currently self-isolating, and was no longer at the...

Charmayne Allison
News

$140k to fund Shepparton prostate cancer specialist nurse for another year

Prostate cancer specialist nurses will continue to service the Goulburn Valley despite Shepparton’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch not going ahead this year. Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia yesterday committed $140 000 to fund the Goulburn Valley...

Liz Mellino
News

Murchison jars commemorate fallen soldiers

Murchison RSL sub-branch members are adding a simple touch to the town’s cenotaph for Anzac Day commemorations this month. Volunteers will paint images of soldiers and poppies on 42 jars, which will be illuminated with candles. Unfortunately...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire
National

One in five Aussies buying extra alcohol

Health advocates want a crackdown on alcohol marketing and delivery, given one in five Australians are buying more alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire