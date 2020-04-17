National

Dutton demands transparency from China

By AAP Newswire

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has demanded China be more transparent about the origins of coronavirus.

Mr Dutton said the families of more than 60 Australians who have died from the disease deserve answers about how the outbreak originated.

"I think it is incumbent upon China to answer those questions and provide the information so that people can have clarity about exactly what happened," he told Nine on Friday.

Labor deputy leader Richard Marles said the world is owed an explanation from China.

"We need it so that we learn the lessons from it and that this never happens again," Mr Marles said.

"This is something which has had an enormous impact on the globe in terms of health but also in terms of the economy."

Australia's death toll stands at 63, while 6468 had caught the virus, about 58 per cent of whom had recovered as at Friday.

