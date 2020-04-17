National

Qld cop fined for not social distancing

Queensland police have slapped one of their own with a fine for not social distancing while off duty.

A constable from the northern police region was fined $1,334 for failing to comply with the COVID-19 direction, issued by Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young.

Police will allege the officer failed to comply with the social-distancing rules and travelling for non-essential business on April 10.

"We urge everyone to follow the public health directions, employ social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel so we can limit the spread of coronavirus," a police statement said.

Meanwhile, a passenger on a packed Qantas flight from Sydney to Brisbane on Monday was infectious with COVID-19.

Queensland Health warned other passengers of the diagnosis by text and then a phone call before directing them to self-quarantine in an email on Thursday.

The flight, QF520, arrived at Brisbane domestic terminal early on Monday afternoon.

It's unknown if the passenger knew they were infectious when they boarded the flight, or when they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Queensland's COVID-19 tally stands at 1001 with 21 Queenslanders in hospital, including 11 in intensive care.

