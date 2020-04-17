National

Footballer to face drink driving charges

By AAP Newswire

Lachie Hunter (right) of the Western Bulldogs (file image) - AAP

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is alleged to have been involved in crashes with several cars in Melbourne.

Police were called to Middle Park about 8.45pm on Thursday following reports a Toyota SUV had crashed into four parked vehicles.

When officers arrived, the Toyota was found but the driver had left the scene.

They found the 25-year-old driver in South Yarra.

Victoria Police on Friday said a Middle Park man was given a preliminary breath test and a subsequent evidentiary breath test, returning a reading of 0.123.

He will be charged on summons with drink driving and other traffic matters.

Police also found him in breach of the coronavirus restrictions and fined him $1652.

The Western Bulldogs are "aware of an incident involving Lachie Hunter on Thursday evening".

"We found out about the incident in the last couple of hours and we'll obviously take the time to investigate it," club president Peter Gordon told SEN radio.

"Football is very prominent in people's lives ... but this isn't the message we want to send out there."

Mr Gordon said Hunter "is a good young man" and suggested he was not "dealing at all appropriately with the pressure that a lot of people are under and the circumstances in which we live".

"But you can't use that as an excuse. This is behaviour we don't want to see and we'll get an explanation for it, get the circumstances, but the message we want send to people (is) during these difficult times is you need to put extra effort into sticking to the community effort," he said.

