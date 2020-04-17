National

NSW aged care home grapples with COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. - AAP

1 of 1

Almost all residents of a coronavirus-hit nursing home in western Sydney will undergo testing after 15 people linked to the facility were found to have contracted COVID-19.

Nine residents and six staff at Anglicare's Newmarch House in Caddens are confirmed to have COVID-19, including one employee who attended work with mild respiratory symptoms before later testing positive to the virus.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Thursday said almost all Newmarch residents would undergo testing for COVID-19, while strict isolation protocols have been implemented.

"Clearly it's a priority for us to identify all cases - there's an intensive infection control emphasis on the aged care facility," Dr Chant told reporters.

NSW Labor health spokesman Ryan Park called on the government to enforce daily temperature checks on healthcare and aged care workers, as well as extra support and protective equipment in light of the incident.

Some 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday in NSW, with at least five of them from Newmarch House.

The state had 2897 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths.

There are almost 150 crew aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while another 13 crew members have been evacuated to NSW hospitals.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller this week said the cruise ship - which is docked at Port Kembla - could leave Australia by Sunday.

Latest articles

News

Donate to online Anzac appeal

Cancelled face-to-face selling of Anzac Day badges could cost Goulburn Valley RSL sub-branches thousands of dollars. The RSL Anzac Appeal joins the long list of events that have had to adjust because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around this time of the...

James Bennett
News

Mooroopna man injured after attempting to stop thief from stealing his vehicle

A Mooroopna man who jumped in the tray of his ute in an attempt to stop a thief from stealing his vehicle is in a stable condition in hospital. The man, 26, suffered moderate injuries to his legs and feet after his vehicle, driven by the offender...

Liz Mellino
News

$140 000 committed to fund Shepparton prostate cancer specialist nurse for another year

Prostate cancer specialist nurses will continue to service the Goulburn Valley despite Shepparton’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch not going ahead this year. Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia yesterday committed $140 000 to fund the Goulburn Valley...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic sites to house COVID-19 hit homeless

Homeless people in Victoria will be able to recover or shelter from COVID-19 at four pop-up aged-care centres in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire