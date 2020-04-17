National

ICU beds ready for Vic COVID-19 patients

By AAP Newswire

Coronavirus temporary screening clinics. - AAP

1 of 1

Hundreds of extra intensive care beds are ready for patients with COVID-19 in Victorian hospitals but it's hoped they won't be needed.

An additional 230 intensive care beds have been put into hospitals across Victoria as part of a $1.9 billion state government package.

"I hope that those beds will never need to be used for COVID-19 but it is in all of our hands, it's an incredibly fragile situation," Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters on Thursday.

Victorians are urged to stay at home, unless it's essential to leave.

Under the package, the state's hospitals increased their intensive care capacity by 4000 beds and buildings not in use are being repurposed to help fight the deadly virus.

Almost 40 people with the virus are in Victorian hospitals, including 18 in intensive care.

There's a total of 1301 COVID-19 cases in the state.

Latest articles

News

Donate to online Anzac appeal

Cancelled face-to-face selling of Anzac Day badges could cost Goulburn Valley RSL sub-branches thousands of dollars. The RSL Anzac Appeal joins the long list of events that have had to adjust because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around this time of the...

James Bennett
News

Mooroopna man injured after attempting to stop thief from stealing his vehicle

A Mooroopna man who jumped in the tray of his ute in an attempt to stop a thief from stealing his vehicle is in a stable condition in hospital. The man, 26, suffered moderate injuries to his legs and feet after his vehicle, driven by the offender...

Liz Mellino
News

$140 000 committed to fund Shepparton prostate cancer specialist nurse for another year

Prostate cancer specialist nurses will continue to service the Goulburn Valley despite Shepparton’s Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch not going ahead this year. Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia yesterday committed $140 000 to fund the Goulburn Valley...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic sites to house COVID-19 hit homeless

Homeless people in Victoria will be able to recover or shelter from COVID-19 at four pop-up aged-care centres in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire