Tas healthcare worker positive to COVID-19

A healthcare worker who completed shifts at two hospitals and three nursing homes in Tasmania's northwest has tested positive to coronavirus.

The person worked at the North West Regional Hospital and the North West Private Hospital in Burnie and three nursing homes on the northwest coast, Public Health Services confirmed on Thursday night.

Melaleuca Nursing Home in East Devonport, Eliza Purton Home for the Aged in Ulverstone, and Coroneagh Park in Penguin are involved.

One resident with mild respiratory symptoms is expected to get test results for coronavirus back on Friday, with no other cases confirmed.

The worker who tested positive was only diagnosed on Wednesday.

Public Health Services' Mark Veitch said the organisation was doing all it could to identify any other potential cases.

"There is currently no outbreak in any Tasmanian nursing home," Dr Veitch said in a statement.

The state's northwest has been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19, which forced the hospitals the worker did shifts at to close for cleaning.

The North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital at Burnie were shut on Monday to be given a deep clean.

The state government hopes one of the two hospitals EDs will reopen on Friday after specialist cleaning teams finish off the job.

Australian Defence Force medicos and an AUSMAT team, usually saved for international humanitarian relief, are helping with the clean.

More than 80 of the state's 180 COVID-19 cases are directly linked to an outbreak at the facilities, with dozens of workers among them.