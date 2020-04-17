National

WA set for 'very different' school term

By AAP Newswire

West Australian teachers and students are being warned to prepare for a "very different" school term ahead of the state government revealing its education plans.

The government will on Friday announce how schools will operate when term two begins on April 28.

Premier Mark McGowan wants to see students back in classes but says the government's school plans are being guided by the best possible health advice.

"I understand many students, parents and education staff will have concerns about what term two looks like. That is completely understandable," he said.

"I want to reassure everyone that we won't take unnecessary chances."

Australian Medical Association WA president Andrew Miller said if schools were to open for term two, there should be fever testing, rigorous cleaning, rotation of classes and reduced class sizes.

WA's coronavirus testing regime will be further expanded from Friday.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available at 12 private pathology clinics in the metropolitan and Peel regions via a GP referral.

WA has recorded 535 cases and 340 of those have recovered.

Forty per cent of cases have been linked to cruise ships, including the Artania liner which is due to depart Fremantle over the weekend.

There are currently 33 patients in Perth hospitals, including eight in intensive care.

