Australia’s food supply secure amid virus

By AAP Newswire

Australia's food supply is assured during coronavirus crisis. - AAP

Australia has one of the world's most secure food supplies, with ample stocks of safe and healthy produce primed to guide the nation through coronavirus.

The federal government's agriculture forecaster, ABARES, has released a new report on Friday looking at farmers' capacity in response to the global pandemic.

Australia produces much more food than it can consume, with 70 per cent of agricultural produce exported.

"The vast majority of our food is produced here in Australia, and domestic production more than meets our needs even during drought years," the report says.

A little more than 10 per cent of domestically consumed food and beverages are imported to meet shoppers' preferences.

"It is unlikely - but possible - that COVID-19 could disrupt these supply chains temporarily, resulting in inconvenience for some consumers," the report found.

"This would not threaten the food security of most Australians."

Panic buying of some staple food items including pasta and rice left supermarket shelves bare as concerns about the virus spread.

ABARES executive director Steve Hatfield-Dodds said coronavirus had taken Australia and the world by surprise.

"Coming after severe drought conditions in eastern Australia, concerns have been raised about Australian food security," he said.

"These concerns are understandable, but misplaced."

Beef and wheat are heavily export focused, while most fruit, vegetables, pork and poultry are sold domestically with an emphasis on supply of fresh produce.

Australia ranks in the top 10 per cent of countries under the global food security index defined by the World Food Summit.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said panic buying was not an indication of food shortages.

"Australia will always have enough food. We produce far more food than we consume. COVID-19 does not change that," he said.

"A surge in demand had an impact on the availability of some of our favourite products on supermarket shelves. Shoppers were stockpiling and supply chains had to adjust."

He said the disruptions were abating.

The Morrison government had ensured agriculture is deemed an essential service during the virus-induced economic shutdown.

There's also been efforts to extend work visas and maintain supply lines.

The ABARES report found global supply chain disruptions had not yet had a widespread impact, but could hit profitability in coming months.

"While action is already in train to address key issues, it will be important for business and government to continue actively monitoring and managing these risks," Dr Hatfield-Dodds said.

