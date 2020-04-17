National

Households could get simpler power bills

By AAP Newswire

Electrical circuit switches are seen inside a meter box. - AAP

Australian households may find themselves with less complex power bills in a bid to make it easier to compare deals.

There's currently no prescribed format for energy bills but federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor has suggested a rule change to the agency in charge of making them.

Mr Taylor has asked the Australian Energy Market Commission to consider giving the Australian Energy Regulator the power to implement guidelines on how power bills must look.

"Navigating your power bills, understanding your energy usage and negotiating a better deal can be confusing and time consuming," he said.

"This rule change will empower mums and dads and business owners to make informed decisions when negotiating with their energy provider."

Mr Taylor says households could save hundreds by shopping around for a better deal.

Meanwhile, Australia will take part in a G20 focus group to ensure energy stability amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister was invited after a special G20 energy leaders meeting last week, where they discussed how to keep market stable given reduced demand for oil

"Affordable energy and an uninterrupted supply is crucial to ensure essential services such as health and food supplies, and a stable and secure market will also help nations as they emerge from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Taylor said.

