NT flags plans for road out of lockdown

The Northern Territory has recorded a 10th day without any new coronavirus cases prompting Chief Minister Michael Gunner to flag the end of this month as a time to plan for an easing of the lockdown restrictions on people's lives.

The last positive COVID-19 case in the NT was a Darwin woman in her 30s on Monday, April 6 who had returned from North America.

There have been a total of 28 cases but with no community transmission or deaths.

The Territory's restrictions are similar to the rest of the nation but the enforcement of laws for physical distancing, family and recreational activities are less strict with people advised to keep to groups of two. Fines are only imposed on groups of 10 or more.

Parents have been told to send children back to school for the start of term two next week.

"We are not Sydney or Melbourne, we do not have the community transmission, the Territory is the safest place in Australia and our schools are the safest schools in Australia," he told reporters.

He said he was confident the Territory would not go as far as Victoria and NSW had with their lockdowns to deal with the global pandemic.

But he also warned that it only took one person to cause an outbreak, as had happened in north-west Tasmania leading to 80 cases and the closure of two hospitals in Burnie that had to be professionally cleaned.

"We are walking on a tightrope except with coronavirus there is no safety net, one foot wrong and we are in trouble, our whole world has changed in a few weeks," Mr Gunner said.

He said he was confident that by the end of April "we will have made enough progress to begin planning our pathway back to normal" but it would be a gradual scaling back.

That would require progress such as no new cases of the virus and existing cases to have recovered and the introduction of random community testing, especially on both sides of the borders with Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, he said.

"When the time does come we will ease restrictions slowly and we will do it in stages, some businesses will open before others and businesses will open long before our borders are allowed to open," Mr Gunner said.

New stimulus measures were announced, including an extra $30 million for a "Home Improvement Scheme" keeping tradespeople in work and another $20 million towards small businesses to provide eight weeks pay for people not eligible for JobKeeper, including casuals and visa holders.