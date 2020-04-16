National

Virgin to resume limited domestic flights

By AAP Newswire

Virgin Australia aircraft. - AAP

Virgin Australia will be able to reinstate some of its staff as it resumes limited domestic flights at the federal government's request.

The airline will from Friday resume a domestic schedule, underwritten by the federal government, for eight weeks.

It means Virgin will reinstate some of the flight, cabin and ground crew and other operational staff it stood down during the COVID-19 fallout.

"As a major Australian airline, we are proud to support the federal government in returning passengers home and enabling essential travellers to continue flying during this time," Virgin said in a release on Thursday night.

The flights will service most Australian capital cities and a number of regional airports including Broome, Kalgoorlie, the Gold Coast, Mackay, Cairns and Townsville.

The airline is already operating international repatriation flights to Los Angeles and Hong Kong at the government's request, as well as transporting transport cargo and providing charter services.

The news comes as the federal government holds firm against Virgin's pleas for a $1.4 billion bailout despite the airline being on the brink of collapse.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is instead putting pressure on the company's shareholders, telling ABC radio on Thursday: "They've got deep pockets".

"We want to see Virgin continue, we want to see two airlines in the domestic market, but we're not in the business of owning an airline," Mr Frydenberg said.

"Where our focus has been is on providing industry-wide support."

Virgin on Thursday announced a further seven-day trading halt for its shares to continue talks on financial aid and restructuring alternatives to help it weather the crisis.

But the airline didn't identify who the talks are with.

