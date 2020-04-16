National

Vic unemployment to double amid virus

By AAP Newswire

A man walking past a Centrelink branch. - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's unemployment rate is expected to double in the coming months because of the coronavirus.

The state's unemployment rate has dropped slightly to 5.2 per cent, but Treasurer Tim Pallas on Thursday said it will be the last decrease for some time.

"These jobs number were taken in the first two weeks of March and since then there have been substantial stand-downs in airlines, retail industry, right across our economy," Mr Pallas said.

"We're in for hard times and as a community we need to recognise that the challenges that we confront will really define this generation."

The Victorian modelling follows the federal estimate, forecasting an unemployment rate of about 10 per cent.

In order to fight the impact of the virus on the economy, Mr Pallas announced the state government will put aside $24.5 billion in emergency funding.

This funding will be directed both to fight the coronavirus impact on jobs and to help set up the eventual recovery.

The funds will be sought in the supply bills that will be introduced in the state's parliament emergency sitting next Thursday.

"We will give a strategy about how the government will deal with the next 10 years because this will be a generational-defining event," Mr Pallas said.

"We need to be very frank... it's going to be a hard slog for a lot of people."

Mr Pallas said the opposition had been briefed about the bills and will have all appropriate documentation before the emergency sitting.

Latest articles

Opinion

Stay home to avoid smashed plates

Does the world operate according to a plan, or is it really a collection of plates smashed against a wall that just happen to fall into a nice shape sometimes? I can’t decide. Look, I’m a struggling poet and I’m not built for...

John Lewis
Opinion

Food brings us closer together, even when we’re further apart

SANDY LLOYD believes kindness is feeding our souls I have made my first batch of soup for the year. It’s about two months earlier than I usually wake the slow-cooker from its summer hibernation and simmer-up a vat of lamb shank, barley and...

Sandy Lloyd
Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic sites to house COVID-19 hit homeless

Homeless people in Victoria will be able to recover or shelter from COVID-19 at four pop-up aged-care centres in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Police visit Pell seminary after threats

NSW Police have attended the seminary Cardinal George Pell is staying at in Sydney after he received online threats following his release from prison.

AAP Newswire