National

Inquiries into unpaid super delayed

By AAP Newswire

Australian currency and a wages envelope. - AAP

1 of 1

Employers yet to catch up on their superannuation payments will get more time as workers prepare to access their funds.

Those workers in financial hardship hoping to access up to $10,000 of their superannuation funds next Monday might have to wait longer if their employers haven't fulfilled their obligations.

An ATO spokesperson told AAP the agency had written letters to employees who had reported unpaid super to advise that investigations into their queries may be delayed.

"It is appropriate for us to work with employers to get their superannuation obligations right whilst also recognising that the current environment may be having a significant impact on their business."

Bosses who haven't paid workers' superannuation entitlements were given a one-off amnesty two months ago.

Parliament passed legislation to let employers off the hook for non-compliance with the retirement savings guarantee, a measure that was expected to generate more than $160 million of super for workers.

The ATO said employers wishing to apply for the amnesty, who might be concerned about changes because of the coronavirus crisis, will be able to establish a flexible payment plan.

The federal government's decision to give access to super fund withdrawals was slammed by the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

"That any worker would have to raid their retirement savings to make it through this difficult period represents a failure by the Government," ACTU Assistant Secretary Scott Connolly said.

The superannuation early access and the impact of unpaid obligations could hit temporary migrant workers, with the ACTU saying the government had ignored and abandoned these workers.

"There are a million working people in this country who do not have access to JobKeeper, but cannot work and despite the insulting advice of the Morrison Government obviously cannot leave," Mr Connolly said.

FairWork was asked if these delays on investigations could potentially affect wage theft investigations..

The Ombudsman said it will continue to regulate and enforce workplace relations in a proportionate and appropriate manner during this pandemic.

Latest articles

Opinion

Stay home to avoid smashed plates

Does the world operate according to a plan, or is it really a collection of plates smashed against a wall that just happen to fall into a nice shape sometimes? I can’t decide. Look, I’m a struggling poet and I’m not built for...

John Lewis
Opinion

Food brings us closer together, even when we’re further apart

SANDY LLOYD believes kindness is feeding our souls I have made my first batch of soup for the year. It’s about two months earlier than I usually wake the slow-cooker from its summer hibernation and simmer-up a vat of lamb shank, barley and...

Sandy Lloyd
Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Royal commission wants more crisis support

A royal commission says people with disability are being left behind in emergencies and wants suggestions to help.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic sites to house COVID-19 hit homeless

Homeless people in Victoria will be able to recover or shelter from COVID-19 at four pop-up aged-care centres in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Police visit Pell seminary after threats

NSW Police have attended the seminary Cardinal George Pell is staying at in Sydney after he received online threats following his release from prison.

AAP Newswire