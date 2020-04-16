Inquiries into unpaid super delayed

Employers yet to catch up on their superannuation payments will get more time as workers prepare to access their funds.

Those workers in financial hardship hoping to access up to $10,000 of their superannuation funds next Monday might have to wait longer if their employers haven't fulfilled their obligations.

An ATO spokesperson told AAP the agency had written letters to employees who had reported unpaid super to advise that investigations into their queries may be delayed.

"It is appropriate for us to work with employers to get their superannuation obligations right whilst also recognising that the current environment may be having a significant impact on their business."

Bosses who haven't paid workers' superannuation entitlements were given a one-off amnesty two months ago.

Parliament passed legislation to let employers off the hook for non-compliance with the retirement savings guarantee, a measure that was expected to generate more than $160 million of super for workers.

The ATO said employers wishing to apply for the amnesty, who might be concerned about changes because of the coronavirus crisis, will be able to establish a flexible payment plan.

The federal government's decision to give access to super fund withdrawals was slammed by the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

"That any worker would have to raid their retirement savings to make it through this difficult period represents a failure by the Government," ACTU Assistant Secretary Scott Connolly said.

The superannuation early access and the impact of unpaid obligations could hit temporary migrant workers, with the ACTU saying the government had ignored and abandoned these workers.

"There are a million working people in this country who do not have access to JobKeeper, but cannot work and despite the insulting advice of the Morrison Government obviously cannot leave," Mr Connolly said.

FairWork was asked if these delays on investigations could potentially affect wage theft investigations..

The Ombudsman said it will continue to regulate and enforce workplace relations in a proportionate and appropriate manner during this pandemic.