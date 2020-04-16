National

Sydney gang-rapist could be granted parole

By AAP Newswire

The NSW parole board intends to release one of four Sydney brothers convicted of gang rape.

The now 40-year-old, given the pseudonym MAK, was sentenced to a maximum of 19 years in prison following the aggravated sexual assault of two teenage girls in 2002.

The victims, aged 16 and 17 at the time, were visiting MAK and his brothers at their Ashfield home in Sydney's inner west when they were raped at knifepoint.

His sentence is due to end in July 2021.

The State Parole Authority on Thursday announced it intended to grant parole, and the matter would be listed for a public review court hearing to allow victims and the state to make submissions.

With 15 months left on MAK's sentence, the Serious Offenders Review Council has told the SPA it is imperative he be supervised on parole for as long as possible rather than releasing him without supervision at all.

"The authority considered the risk to community safety is increased if the offender is to be released at the end of the sentence without a period of supervised parole," an SPA statement said.

The SPA said parole had been recommended by Community Corrections and MAK had participated in programs and counselling to address his offending.

If released on parole, he would be subject to an ongoing forensic treatment plan, all conditions of the child protection register, and electronic monitoring.

MAK would be banned from contacting the victims or entering the Junee Shire and Canterbury-Bankstown local government areas.

The date for the public review hearing is yet to be determined.

