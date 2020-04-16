National

Parole review denied for Hey Dad! predator

By AAP Newswire

ROBERT HUGHES COURT - AAP

Convicted child sex offender and former Hey Dad! star Robert Hughes will not be reconsidered for parole until 2021 after his appeal for a review was denied.

Hughes had appealed the State Parole Authority's refusal to automatically review his parole after it denied his bid for freedom because he "presents an unacceptable risk to community safety".

The SPA on Thursday said the pedophile's appeal wasn't warranted and refused to grant him a review hearing.

Hughes will remain in custody and will not be reconsidered for parole until 2021.

The parole authority said it was made aware in March that the actor had renounced his Australian citizenship in a move that would have seen him deported to the United Kingdom when released.

Hughes is also a British citizen and no longer has an Australian visa.

He had successfully applied to be transferred to a UK prison where he would remain in jail until granted parole and then be supervised until his sentence expired in early 2025.

But he withdrew the transfer request when renouncing his Australian citizenship.

The SPA said given he was no longer a dual citizen, if Hughes was released and deported to the UK "he would not be supervised, supervised in the community or compelled to comply with any parole conditions".

As a result, the SPA denied him parole.

"The priority for SPA is the safety and protection of the community and the panel determined it is not prepared to release the offender into any community without the safeguard of supervision or parole conditions," the authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The Australian actor was jailed for at least six years in 2014 after a jury found him guilty of 10 charges relating to sexual and indecent acts perpetrated on four young girls in the 1980s and 1990s.

A 2017 High Court challenge against his conviction was dismissed.

