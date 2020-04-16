NSW riot squad end Villawood virus protest

Three detainees holding a rooftop protest in western Sydney's Villawood immigration Detention Centre have been taken into police custody after expressing concerns over a COVID-19 outbreak.

The protest in the centre's Blaxland compound began on Saturday while others were on a hunger strike demanding COVID-19 virus testing and the release of detainees, according to the Refugee Action Coalition.

The Australian Border Force told AAP in a statement the matter had been resolved peacefully on Thursday with the help of the NSW Police.

"The three detainees involved in the protest have been transferred to Australian Federal Police custody," an Australian Border Force spokesperson told AAP on Thursday.

"There were no injuries to detainees or staff."

Riot police were among four separate police units brought in to break up the protest, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

AAP understands the stand-off ended after police moved all detainees from the Blaxland compound to the Hume compound inside the centre.

"Swapping Blaxland for Hume has done nothing to rectify the inherent risk that is associated with the detention environment," Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul said in a statement on Thursday.

"Everyone in Blaxland could have been more easily and safely released from detention rather than using armed police to end a peaceful protest."

Social Justice Network spokesman Jamal Daoud told AAP the detainees were deeply depressed and living in constant fear of catching coronavirus.

Refugee Advice and Casework Service Director Sarah Dale says people clustered so closely together in immigration detention facilities goes against the government's coronavirus advice and restrictions.

"At RACS we have spoken to many people in detention, they are scared and they are anxious," Ms Dale said in a statement.

"They don't have the option to socially distance when they share rooms with multiple people and see different staff coming in and out of these facilities.

"It's the epitome of every situation the government has otherwise advised against."