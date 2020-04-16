National

NSW pair’s murder conviction quashed again

By AAP Newswire

Few people are twice sentenced to life in jail for the same crime. Fewer walk free.

Tevi Koloamatangi, twice convicted of being the masked gunman behind the bloody 2007 nightclub murder of Dragan Sekuljica, has joined that select club after NSW's highest court again overturned a jury's verdict.

Having overturned the verdict from the first trial and ordered a retrial in 2016, the Court of Criminal Appeal this month unanimously overturned the 50-year-old's second conviction.

But unlike the last time, the appeal court entered verdicts of acquittal, ruling out a third trial for Koloamatangi.

Zlatan Popovic, 48, had his 34-year jail term wiped after he was also acquitted of murder for hiring Koloamatangi to kill Sekuljica.

Sekuljica, 28, was gunned down inside Wollongong's Splashes Nightclub in September 2007, having run inside when confronted by the masked man.

Chief Justice Tom Bathurst said it wasn't open to the jury to find the pair guilty of murder due to several issues in the Crown case.

One witness received indemnity from prosecution for giving evidence in which he claimed Koloamatangi and Popovic had made confessions while in prison.

Popovic apparently confessed "out of the blue on a walk in a park" while Koloamatangi apparently confessed when he and the witness were on either side of a high-wire fence.

But the witness, known by the pseudonym Johnny Radz, could "not only be described as a seasoned criminal but also as a serial liar", Chief Justice Bathurst said.

"Further, as is apparent from his cross-examination, a number of lies were told in an endeavour to either obtain bail or get an indemnity from prosecution," NSW's most senior judge said in reasons published on Thursday.

"He was an entirely unreliable witness."

The judge said a jury, having considered Mr Radz's unreliability and the unusual circumstances of the admissions, wasn't open to returning guilty verdicts.

Another witness given immunity - whose evidence was critically important to the Crown case - was also found to be a liar in an unrelated matter.

The evidence by Peter Taylor (a pseudonym) about the gun's colour was deemed inconsistent with that of others. There were also issues over his account of the hours before the shooting when compared with relevant phone records.

Mr Taylor's evidence sought to explain the means by which Koloamatangi obtained the murder weapon.

"Taking all these matters into account, I am left with a reasonable doubt that Mr Taylor's evidence establishes that the deceased was shot by Koloamatangi at the request of Popovic," Chief Justice Bathurst said.

Justices Andrew Bell and Derek Price agreed in full with the chief justice.

Koloamatangi and Popovic are serving unrelated jail sentences, delaying their release from prison.

