More Aussies overseas could be flown home

Australians in India and the Philippines could be flown home as the government tries to help those stranded due to lockdowns in place because of coronavirus.

Nearly 14,000 Australians have registered with overseas embassies since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Almost half of the Australians registered abroad are in India.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says she's working with overseas authorities and Qantas to organise flights.

"There are Australians in a number of countries - India is one, the Philippines is another - where we are working very closely with local authorities and with Australians who are supporting a charter process," she told the Nine Network on Thursday.

Australians will foot the bill for flights home but can apply for an emergency loan if they're struggling financially.

Not everyone who has registered with embassies wants to come home but more than 280,000 Australian citizens have returned in recent weeks.

The federal government provided support to 10,000 of these people.

There is no precise figure on how many people are still looking to return, however, 220 in Lebanon are desperate to come back.

Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong says the government needs to be doing more.

"We have an alarming number of Australians still stranded and at risk," she told ABC radio.

Senator Wong said Australia had not yet organised any evacuation flights from India, unlike the United Kingdom which has arranged 12 government-chartered flights this week.

Australians have been told to use commercial means to get home where possible, or find ways to get to the key hubs where Qantas and Virgin are still running flights: London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Auckland.

But Senator Wong said for Australians in some countries, commercial flights were no longer an option.

"Looking at how we get government-assisted flights, whether that's working with the private sector or otherwise, is what the government needs to do," she said.

AUSTRALIANS OVERSEAS

* India: 6600

* Indonesia: 2900

* Thailand: 1600

* Philippines: 1100

* South Africa: 650

* Bangladesh: 400

* Lebanon: 220

* Chile: 200

* Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay: 200

(Source: Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade)