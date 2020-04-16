National

Vic woman admits fault in grandmas’ deaths

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian woman has admitted her dangerous driving caused the death of four grandmothers on their way home from a line dancing event.

Lorraine Joy Nicholson drove through a stop sign at Navarre, in western Victoria, in May 2018, T-boning the carload of women.

Elaine Middleton, Tess Ely, Dianne Barr and Claudia Jackson, aged between 64 and 75, died at the scene.

Nicholson, 66, pleaded guilty to four charges of dangerous driving causing death in the Ballarat County Court on Thursday.

She previously pleaded not guilty to culpable driving and was found not guilty by a jury. But they were unable to reach a decision on dangerous driving charges.

Nicholson agreed to plead guilty after Judge Michael Bourke said he was unlikely to send her to jail.

The four women, from Hamilton and Heywood, had been returning home from a dance in St Arnaud.

Between them the women have 11 children, 15 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Mrs Barr and Mrs Jackson are also survived by their husbands.

Judge Bourke is handing down his sentence on Thursday.

