National

Average Sydney petrol price at $1 a litre

By AAP Newswire

Petrol and Diesel pumps at a service station in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

The average unleaded fuel price has dropped to $1 a litre in Sydney for the first time in almost four years and is expected to fall below 90 cents over the coming days.

Sydney's average price of 100 cents per litre for regular unleaded is the lowest since August 2016, with more than 57 per cent of the city's petrol stations offering even cheaper fuel.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said the plummeting wholesale price - currently 82.5 CPL - meant the average unleaded petrol price would fall below 90 cents per litre in the coming days, hitting 2002 prices.

He said the average price in Sydney has fallen more than 37 cents per litre in the past four weeks.

"The people currently driving on our roads are healthcare workers and first responders, workers delivering essential services and families shopping for groceries - the people who desperately need some relief at the bowser right now," Mr Khoury said in a statement on Thursday.

The average price of diesel in Sydney is currently 123.1 CPL and the cheapest is 101.5 CPL.

Latest articles

News

Online marketplace to launch in Benalla enabling businesses to trade during the pandemic

Benalla businesses will soon have a new website — ‘Buy from Benalla’ — where they can continue to trade in an online marketplace. The website, which is free for businesses, will go live later this month and is being set up in...

Simon Ruppert
News

Benalla still on three COVID-19 cases but it is important to not become complacent

Tuesday’s Department of Health and Human Services figures confirm that Benalla Rural City still only has three confirmed COVID-19 cases and that the rate of new cases across the state continues to decrease.

Simon Ruppert
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 cases

It has now been six days since Greater Shepparton last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic sites to house COVID-19 hit homeless

Homeless people in Victoria will be able to recover or shelter from COVID-19 at four pop-up aged-care centres in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Police visit Pell seminary after threats

NSW Police have attended the seminary Cardinal George Pell is staying at in Sydney after he received online threats following his release from prison.

AAP Newswire