Virus test sites head for remote Australia

By AAP Newswire

Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt (file image) - AAP

Mobile coronavirus tests sites will be rolled out across Australia's remote indigenous communities.

The 83 new sites will be able to confirm coronavirus cases in 45 minutes, with some communities having previously had to wait 10 days.

"Particularly vulnerable communities, to have rapid testing, can save lives," Health Minister Greg Hunt told Sky News on Thursday.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt said a coronavirus outbreak in remote communities could be devastating.

"There are higher rates of chronic conditions and other health issues in these communities and it can be hard to access health care," he said.

These conditions leave indigenous Australians more vulnerable to the virus.

The mobile sites are expected to be ready by mid-May.

Remote indigenous communities have already been closed off from outsiders to protect residents from COVID-19.

