National

Morrison didn’t deserve to win: Turnbull

By AAP Newswire

Then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison. - AAP

1 of 1

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull does not believe the Scott Morrison-led coalition deserved to win the 2019 election.

And he has criticised Mr Morrison's bid to portray himself as the "daggy dad" from the suburbs during the election campaign.

"He's a professional politician who understands marketing and messaging better than most," Mr Turnbull writes in his memoir, A Bigger Picture, The Australian reports.

"His cringe-worthy 'daggy dad' persona is more exaggerated than it is conflated, but in net terms it probably helped.

""All that aside, however, the truth is that Labor lost the election that the coalition, after the August coup, did not deserve to win."

Mr Turnbull described Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, a coup leader, was a "narcissist" and "self-delusional" for thinking he could be prime minister.

Mr Dutton is going to give the book a miss.

"I wish Mr Turnbull all the best in his retirement and I'm not going into a tit for tat," he told 2GB radio on Thursday.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the memoir will likely end up on his bookshelf but for now he is focused on the government's coronavirus response.

"I'm not going into the entrails of the past," Mr Frydenberg told Sky News.

"When I get a second I'll start reading books again."

Health Minister Greg Hunt says he won't be reading the memoir, which accuses Mr Hunt of regularly using abusive and vulgar language towards others.

"None of us are perfect, I absolutely acknowledge that," Mr Hunt said.

Mr Turnbull also takes aim at his former cabinet colleagues, including Mr Morrison, for their roles in the coup that led to his resignation in August 2018.

According to The Australian, Mr Turnbull accuses Mr Morrison of double dealing in his bid to succeed him when he had had to be "propped up" as treasurer.

The memoir will be launched next Monday.

Latest articles

News

NSW controls the tap

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is passing the buck by blaming the Federal Government for farmers not having water, according to NSW Member for Murray Helen Dalton. Mrs Dalton said Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes highlighted how dairy, rice...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Illegal tobacco crop seized

More than two tonnes of tobacco has been seized in the states south. Police received information that a large illegal tobacco crop was being grown on a property in Berrigan earlier this week. Investigators from the Murray River Police District went...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Systems compromised

Our most efficient and productive agricultural systems have been compromised due to political games, but it’s time to draw a line in the sand. The community based Speak Up Campaign congratulated 60 Minutes for highlighting the shocking state of...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic sites to house COVID-19 hit homeless

Homeless people in Victoria will be able to recover or shelter from COVID-19 at four pop-up aged-care centres in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Police visit Pell seminary after threats

NSW Police have attended the seminary Cardinal George Pell is staying at in Sydney after he received online threats following his release from prison.

AAP Newswire