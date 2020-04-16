National

SA to ramp up COVID-19 testing

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Health Minister Stephen Wade. - AAP

1 of 1

South Australians will be checked for coronavirus in increased numbers as the state goes on a "testing blitz".

Health Minister Stephen Wade said low COVID-19 case numbers in recent days had allowed for the broader testing regime.

"This blitz will give us the opportunity to get a better read on the level of disease in the community," he said on Wednesday.

SA Pathology chief Tom Dodd says the state has the resources to conduct up to 45,000 tests over the next two weeks.

But he doubts it'll unearth a significant number of fresh cases.

More than 38,000 tests have already been conducted since the state opened up 54 rapid testing centres.

It was limited to people with symptoms who had travelled or been in close contact with known cases, have links to clusters or are health care workers.

But it's since been widened to anyone with even mild symptoms, such as a fever or cough, a sore throat or shortness of breath.

There were no new cases on Wednesday, with the state's total at 433.

Latest articles

The Boss's Dog

Some things should be off the table

The Boss likes his proverbs – he’s a bit old-fashioned like that – and this virus thing is just giving him more encouragement. “It’s an ill wind that blows no-one any good,” he said the other day, shaking his head like he wasn’t quite...

The General

The Boss's Dog

When I get to Heaven...

The Boss has been moping about, playing John Prine songs these last few days - more than usual anyway. When he told me the news about Mr Prine’s death from Coronavirus complications, he reminded me that he and his mates had booked to see the John...

The General

The Boss's Dog

COVID-19: A Meeting of the Minds

I had a rare moment of clarity the other day - an epiphany of sorts - while performing the downward dog yoga pose as part of my morning exercise routine, and it was this: humans are becoming more like us. Given the unquestionable superiority of the...

The General

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic sites to house COVID-19 hit homeless

Homeless people in Victoria will be able to recover or shelter from COVID-19 at four pop-up aged-care centres in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire