SA to ramp up COVID-19 testing

South Australians will be checked for coronavirus in increased numbers as the state goes on a "testing blitz".

Health Minister Stephen Wade said low COVID-19 case numbers in recent days had allowed for the broader testing regime.

"This blitz will give us the opportunity to get a better read on the level of disease in the community," he said on Wednesday.

SA Pathology chief Tom Dodd says the state has the resources to conduct up to 45,000 tests over the next two weeks.

But he doubts it'll unearth a significant number of fresh cases.

More than 38,000 tests have already been conducted since the state opened up 54 rapid testing centres.

It was limited to people with symptoms who had travelled or been in close contact with known cases, have links to clusters or are health care workers.

But it's since been widened to anyone with even mild symptoms, such as a fever or cough, a sore throat or shortness of breath.

There were no new cases on Wednesday, with the state's total at 433.