Reinforcements for QLD health workers

By AAP Newswire

Queensland paramedics.

Reinforcements for Queensland's health workers are on the way, while Chinese Australians have been the target of abuse amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police have laid 22 charges for racially-motivated offences following 16 complaints that range from wilful damage and public nuisance to robberies and assaults.

Verbal abuse and graffiti are also among the alleged offences.

"These are racially-motivated offences," Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has said.

Meanwhile, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says 60 paramedic graduates are being fast-tracked and will complement an earlier deployment of 45 paramedics across the state.

"The graduates will be out on the ground helping people, again making sure we have the frontline services we need to combat COVID-19," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Schools will reopen on Monday when the second term starts for vulnerable students and children of essential workers.

Ms Palaszczuk said concerned parents should talk to their school principals about whether their kids should front up for class on Monday or stay home and learn remotely.

She said each school was best placed to assess a student's needs, especially if parents are worried about balancing a child's home-schooling while they are also working from home.

"They should talk to their principal about whether or not they can continue to supervise from home," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Essential workers are deemed as any parent or carer who needs to attend a place of work and is unable to provide supervision for their child at home.

Just five new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 999. It's the lowest daily increase since March 10.

There are 552 active cases while 442 have recovered. There have been five deaths.

