National

Tassie ramps up testing of COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Tasmania's North West Private Hospital. - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania is ramping up coronavirus testing in the northwest as it works to get to the bottom of a fatal outbreak.

The state government will start a "testing blitz" in the region, bringing in extra laboratory technology to boost capacity.

"We will be instigating a testing blitz on the northwest coast," Premier Peter Gutwein said on Wednesday.

"If you've got flu symptoms or you believe you have been exposed to COVID, talk to the public health hotline, talk to your GP and we will get you tested."

Up to 500 people can be tested each day for COVID-19.

Tasmania has 169 coronavirus cases with more than 80 linked to the outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie.

More than 45 health workers have tested positive to the deadly virus, with a spike in cases over the Easter break.

Testing has been offered to staff of the two hospitals in the region closed for a deep clean due to the outbreak.

It is hoped the facilities' emergency department will reopen on Thursday.

A total of six people with coronavirus have died in the island state.

Latest articles

The Boss's Dog

Some things should be off the table

The Boss likes his proverbs – he’s a bit old-fashioned like that – and this virus thing is just giving him more encouragement. “It’s an ill wind that blows no-one any good,” he said the other day, shaking his head like he wasn’t quite...

The General

The Boss's Dog

When I get to Heaven...

The Boss has been moping about, playing John Prine songs these last few days - more than usual anyway. When he told me the news about Mr Prine’s death from Coronavirus complications, he reminded me that he and his mates had booked to see the John...

The General

The Boss's Dog

COVID-19: A Meeting of the Minds

I had a rare moment of clarity the other day - an epiphany of sorts - while performing the downward dog yoga pose as part of my morning exercise routine, and it was this: humans are becoming more like us. Given the unquestionable superiority of the...

The General

MOST POPULAR

National

WA virus hotel guards told remove masks

Dozens of security guards at coronavirus quarantine hotels in Perth have been put at risk after being instructed to remove face masks, their union says.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic sites to house COVID-19 hit homeless

Homeless people in Victoria will be able to recover or shelter from COVID-19 at four pop-up aged-care centres in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

More than $600,000 in Qld COVID-19 fines

Police have issued more than 460 fines to Queenslanders disobeying COVID-19 restrictions, in a $600,000 windfall for the state government.

AAP Newswire