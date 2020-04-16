Bushfires royal commission starts hearings

A royal commission into Australia's unprecedented bushfires is pushing ahead to get advice to government before the next fire season.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements begins its hearings with an online ceremonial sitting on Thursday, amid coronavirus restrictions.

Liz Innes, mayor of the NSW south coast's Eurobodalla Shire Council, noted issues such as preparedness and hazard reduction had already been examined in numerous inquiries.

"We go through the cycle of a devastating bushfire, it seems to sort of get forgotten, nothing happens and in years to come we're faced with the same thing," she said.

After speaking with the royal commission, Ms Innes said she felt reassured that the focus was on what could be done in preparation for the next bushfire season.

"I hope and pray that if these circumstances hit us again, that we have learnt the lessons from the past and we have been proactive in making sure that we mitigate the impacts on our community as much as we possibly can," she said.

Former Fire and Rescue NSW commissioner Greg Mullins, from the Climate Council, said climate change and how it is driving extreme weather must be a central part of the royal commission.

"I've been fighting fires for decades and there has never before been a season like the one we just experienced," Mr Mullins said.

"Australia is incredibly vulnerable to worsening climate change threats and we need to be better prepared."

The 'Black Summer' bushfires across Australia killed 33 people, destroyed more than 3000 homes and burned through at least 12 million hectares of land.

The royal commission will examine coordination, preparedness for, response to and recovery from disasters, improving resilience and adapting to climate change and mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

It will also consider whether the federal government should get new powers to declare a national state of emergency, to trigger action such as the deployment of the Australian Defence Force.

The six-month inquiry, led by retired defence force chief Mark Binskin, must deliver a final report by August 31.